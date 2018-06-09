Signs are clear as mud for visitors

CONFUSED: Folk were unhappy when Noosa Heads all day parking was cut to four hours, but 3P Hastings Street cryptic signs has led to parking fines.

CONFUSED: Folk were unhappy when Noosa Heads all day parking was cut to four hours, but 3P Hastings Street cryptic signs has led to parking fines. Amber Macpherson

A VOLUNTEER Noosa tourist information worker is calling for council to fully spell out it parking limits on local signs, as cryptic symbols are catching too many overseas visitors out.

Sue Nyman of Peregian Springs said a downside of her regular weekly volunteer shifts at the Visitor Information Centre in Hastings Street is explaining to international tourists just why they have been hit with a fine.

A constant problem is they do not understand that 3P symbols sets a three-hour limit and they are having to fork out fines for over-staying.

"It is my pleasure to give visitors information on our beautiful part of the world,” Ms Nyman said.

"We get visitors from interesting and faraway places such as Argentina and Zambia and every other country alphabetically in between.

"Unfortunately, I have had the experience of having to explain a number of parking fines to overseas visitors who have little English.

"They are unaware of what 3P on a post means especially when 'Parking' in their language does not start with the letter P.”

Ms Nyman believes at least spelling out the entire word parking might give these visitors a chance to ask gain a better understanding of what the sign is for and avoid a costly and unwanted souvenir of their Noosa stay.

"Also could paying for the fine be made easier as most visitors are only here for the day and do not have time to go to Tewantin to pay the fine in person, which is the only option on the day,” she said.

"Some may have left the country by the time the paperwork has been finalised by the council.”

Council infrastructure manager Craig Eldridge said the council understands the signs may confusing to overseas visitors but by law Noosa is obliged to conform with the Manual of Uniform Traffic Control Devices (Queensland).

"The manual contains the design standards for every sign installed on Noosa Shire roads,” he said.

He said the public should contact council's customer service centre for missing, faded or illegible signage.