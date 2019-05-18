Signs of Noosa Council holding the hard line

A PROPOSED 2m increase in industrial signage has been rejected by five Noosa councillors, with one likening it to a slippery slope that leads Noosa towards the neon gates of the gaudy Gold Coast.

And ultimately Noosa Council will be guided on its commercial advertising sign sizes by local opinion after its signage proposals go out to public consultation.

Cr Ingrid Jackson was at odds with her colleagues for a motion to allow signage surface areas for industrial estate businesses not on the main road entrances to be increased from 10sqm to 12 sqm.

"I can't see a logic in not allowing that. I think in terms of a visual amenity, it is an industrial zone, the buildings are industrial buildings,” Cr Jackson said.

"In many cases these signs have to be visible from the road. The whole idea is so drivers can see them.”

Cr Jess Glasgow said the suggested increase was a "slippery slope to be going down”.

"Our motto says 'different by nature' and that's right,” Cr Glasgow said.

"I've recently spent some time on the Gold Coast, I've recently spent some time on Byron Bay, I've recently just been in Brisbane and they're engulfed with neon and light and signs.”

He said the streets of Noosa by comparison were heaven "so I will never support anything more than what we've already got, it's a great situation”.

Deputy mayor Frank Wilkie said he had never heard of any compelling argument that signs had to be bigger in order for people with find a particular business in the age of websites and Google Maps.

He said Noosa Council had held the line against commercial signage pressures for decades.

"Why should we give in now and allow bigger and more signage?

"Minimising and resisting the pressure to increase commercial signage is undoubtedly one of the principals that has shaped Noosa's character and will continue to set Noosa apart for the future.”

Mayor Tony Wellington said: "What's being proposed is over and above what's being recommended by staff and really, businesses elsewhere in the shire are going to look at these industrial estates and say 'if they can do it, why can't I?'.

"If this was a major issue we would be getting a lot more feedback. So if there isn't a problem, what are we trying to fix? It just creates confusion.”

The mayor said the more signage consistency the council can have the better.

"It's simpler, it's a more level playing field.”

Cr Jackson in reply said she was "extremely committed to Noosa design principles” and "certainly don't want” Noosa Eumundi Rd or Walter Hay Dr looking like Nicklin Way.

Meanwhile, sandwich boards or A-frame signs were also debated with discussions about restrictions or even possible bans.

"They tend to clutter sidewalks and impede footpath use, cause safety issues and it seems that many businesses ignore the current limitations by placing more than one in front of their premises, and generally on public land,” Cr Wellington said.

"There are also public liability issues associated with these devices.

"This is a draft local law and we are keen to hear the community's view on all proposals.

"The majority view at the meeting was to make all A-frames prohibited and to test the response to that proposal through the consultation process.”