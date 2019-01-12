Menu
DANCER DEBUT: Noosa's Sienna Kani, 10, with her silver medal.
Silver medal for Noosa hip-hop dancer

by Michele Sternberg
12th Jan 2019 6:00 AM

SIENNA Kani has been dancing since she was three and on Tuesday all the hard work paid off when she came away from the Evolution Dance Competition nationals at the Gold Coast with a silver medal.

The talented 10-year-old, from Noosa Professional Dance Academy, placed second in her age category for a solo hip-hop routine.

And Sienna's heading back to the Gold Coast today after being chosen to be an ambassador for dance clothing brand Cosi G.

"I was nervous but excited to show off my hip-hop because that was my first comp,” Sienna said.

"I got a medal and the ribbon around it is blue with white on and it's silver.

"I'll hang it up in my room and show it off.”

Sienna said becoming a model was a dream come true and she was looking forward to this weekend.

"I'm getting some photography done in the (Cosi G) outfit and I have to do the catwalk on stage,” she said.

Mum Kristy said this was her daughter's first major dance competition.

"Sienna qualified during the year for it and this was her debut and she just came out (on stage) and absolutely nailed it,” Kristy said.

"She was amazing.

"There'll be lots more coming up this year now.

"Sometimes I think I just work to pay for dancing but it's so worth it when you see them enjoying it and doing well.”

    Local Partners