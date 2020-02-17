Menu
Sim claims Queensland PGA
Sport

Sim prevails in dramatic City Golf Club scenes

Glen McCullough
16th Feb 2020 6:22 PM
GOLF: Michael Sim is this year's Coca-Cola Queensland PGA champion after snatching victory in dramatic circumstances at City Golf Club this afternoon.

Sim finally claimed the title with a par on the fourth extra playoff hole after the 35-year-old West Australian finished tied at -12 with Scott Arnold in a controversial finish to the 72-hole tournament.

Brad Kennedy had led the championship from day one but saw his title hopes crash after bogeying today's 17th hole before stumbling to a double bogey on the final hole.

His capitulation was thought to have gifted the title to Arnold who earlier parred the 18th and sat atop the leaderboard at -13.

Brad Kennedy on the 18th hole in the Queensland PGA Championship final day of play at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Brad Kennedy on the 18th hole in the Queensland PGA Championship final day of play at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

But a scoring error was quickly picked up by officials which relegated Arnold back to -12 and a share of first with Sim.

The scoring mistake was traced back to today's 9th hole where Arnold finished one-over par but was credited by markers with a par.

The fade out of Kennedy, the scoring error, and Sim's birdie on the last to set up a playoff turned the tournament on its ear and the drama continued as both players scrapped desperately to keep their hopes alive during four journeys down the 18th fairway.

Sim in particular dug deep to remain alive with a pinpoint par save from a bunker, followed by a par-saving 30-foot par put on the next hole to deny his NSW rival.

Michael Sim in a four-hole playoff for the 2020 Queensland PGA Championship at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Michael Sim in a four-hole playoff for the 2020 Queensland PGA Championship at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

In an ironic twist, Sim and Arnold shared accommodation while in Toowoomba for the tournament and both travelled back to Brisbane together today.

"It's really hard to put into words," Sim said of his victory.

"Walking off 15 I thought any chance of winning was almost gone.

"Just trying to think about it now going up there four times in a playoff against one of your best mates is difficult.

Scott Arnold (facing) congratulates friend Michael Sim after a four-hole playoff for the 2020 Queensland PGA Championship at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Scott Arnold (facing) congratulates friend Michael Sim after a four-hole playoff for the 2020 Queensland PGA Championship at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

"But I'm rapt to come out with a win.

"I feel sorry for Brad Kennedy, it was pretty much his tournament all day."

# Former Dalby and City champion junior Lawry Flynn won the championship amateur title after shooting 72 today for a final score of -5.

Lawry Flynn in the Queensland PGA Championship final day of play at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer
Lawry Flynn in the Queensland PGA Championship final day of play at City Golf Club, Sunday, February 16, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

