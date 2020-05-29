Simon Wilhelm: Wanted man found ‘hiding in storage room’

A man wanted on child sex offences has been found hiding in a storage unit underneath a Wollongong takeaway store.

Police put out a public appeal for information about the whereabouts of 49-year-old Simon Wilhelm on Wednesday, who was wanted on an arrest warrant for child sex offences.

The 49-year-old, whose name is listed on the NSW Child Protection Register, was found later that afternoon after reports from the public.

In a statement, police said Wilhelm was found "hiding in a storage room underneath a takeaway store" on Crown Street around 4pm, before he was taken to Wollongong Police Station.

He was subsequently charged with failing to report, and will appear before a magistrate in Wollongong on Friday.

Wilhelm relocated from Western Australia to Tweed Heads in August 2016 after he was released prison, where he served a five-year term for possessing child pornography.

He was placed on the NSW Child Protection Register when he arrived in the state, and began living with his father in Unanderra.