Simply the best there is seven times over …

Noosa Masters Swimming Club's have won the national Vorgee 1000 Endurance competition for the seventh year in a row.

Noosa Masters Swimming Club's have won the national Vorgee 1000 Endurance competition for the seventh year in a row.

IS THERE something special in the water at the Noosa Aquatic Centre … or are Noosa Masters swimmers simply superb?

For the seventh year in a row, Noosa Masters Swimming Club has dominated the year-long Vorgee Endurance 1000 national competition. Their win – just announced by Masters Swimming Australia – was emphatic.

The club amassed 21,233 points – 4870 points clear of the runner-up, and leaving 142 other clubs in its wake.

The popular Endurance 1000 competition challenges swimmers to complete 62 individual swims – ranging from 400 metres to 1500 metres and from 30 minutes to 60 minutes duration. In 2019, 1887 swimmers competed nationwide.

Remarkably, of the 59 swimmers who gained top points (1005), six were from Noosa.

But securing the national trophy depended on the efforts of all 63 Noosa swimmers, including our celebrated veteran Bob McCausland who placed first nationally in the 90-94 age group!

The club is based at Noosa Council’s superb Noosa Aquatic Centre (the ‘NAC’).

It’s no surprise that the Noosa swimmers are already back in the pool in 2020, keen to secure the national trophy again this year.

For Noosa, it’s further proof of our shire’s reputation for unparalleled health and fitness.