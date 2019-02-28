Simply wild about Fusion's Geckoes coming to Cooroy

COOROY'S annual Fusion Festival on May 11 is going to be just as wild as ever this year thanks to sponsor Noosa Pengari Steiner School, which is sponsoring the popular Geckoes Wildlife Show and Display.

"Our students are as wild about Cooroy Fusion as they are about our Australian reptiles and wildlife. So it is very apt for us to sponsor the Geckoes Wildlife Show and share that enthusiasm with other festival goers,” Pengari's Francis Klugman said.

"The Geckoes Wildlife show has been one of the highlights of the festival in past years.''

Thanks to Noosa Pengari Steiner School's sponsorship visitors will get the opportunity to get up close and personal to some wonderful wildlife,” Cooroy Fusion chairman Jim Ennis said.

Geckoes have a wide range of specialist skills with endangered species so it is great fun to see the animals but it's also a valuable learning experience for all ages.

The festival extends along the entire main street of Cooroy and includes a host of Apex Park activities such as market, community and food stalls, the Bendigo Bank entertainment marquee with an entertainment line-up full of great local musicians and performers, and skate and BMX demonstrations.

The Cooroy Supa IGA Tastes of the Hinterland marquee will see festival goers sample the produce of the Sunshine Coast and there will be appearances by Noosa Art's Theatre's Tweedledum and Tweedledee characters, plus 500 free tree seedlings to be handed out by Noosa Landcare for Mother's Day.

The Butter Factory Arts Centre will have various activities including the Clay Shed Australian Pottery Throw Down.

At Cooroy Library there will be Makerspace activities, entertainment and an animal farm sponsored by Cooroy Country Menswear and Jeanery.

The Noosa District Orchid Society Annual Show is on at the CWA Hall, the Lifeline Denim Sale is at Cooroy Memorial Hall, and the Cooroora Woodworkers and Cooroy Camphor Laurel Groups will have displays at their premises in Lower Mill Rd.

Go to www.cooroyfusion

festival.com.au.