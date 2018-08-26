Sing along for a truly Wicked experience

WITCH WAY FOR ENTERTAINMENT: Emily Potts and Andy Roberts perform in Wicked at The J .

WICKED - The Untold Story of the Witches of Oz is coming to town with a flying Elphaba, Glinda's floating bubble, acrobatic monkeys, dazzling choreography, beautiful costumes, superb performances and hit songs including Popular, No One Mourns the Wicked and Defying Gravity.

"Not one audience member will leave anything less than blown away, happy and inspired,” Little Seed Theatre Company artistic director Johanna Wallace said.

The exceptional cast assembles some of the Sunshine Coast's top rising talent, with the eldest cast member just 19.

This talented ensemble will perform the full version of the musical, supported by an orchestra of professional musicians.

"Wicked is the perfect showcase... and it has been exceptionally rewarding to watch the cast, orchestra, crew and entire team attach and grow to this cult musical,” Ms Wallace said.

DETAILS

Where:

The J, Noosa Heads

When:

Friday, September 7 (2pm and 6.30pm) and Saturday, September 8 (2pm and 6.30pm)

Tickets: