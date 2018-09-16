Sing for rain in true Vegas style

NIGHT OUT: Singin' for the Rain, a variety show for drought relief, is coming to The J.

GET your tickets to a Las Vegas-style variety show said not to be missed.

Singin' for the Rain is a combined Rotary initiative set out to do just as it says.

The night has been put together to raise funds for drought-stricken farmers in what has been a huge community effort.

Director Carl Beck said they hope to raise in excess of $20,000.

"We are shooting for one big night,” he said.

"Noosa Council have come on board donating The J venue and bar and we really want to thank them.”

The show will include a plethora of local talent including The Burlesque L'amour Dancers, Simon Russell-Baker and Melony Breasts to name a few.

Rotary has also teamed up with the local Lions club to combine funds in a joint campaign to "adopt a town”, a bid to send cash to keep small-town shops open.

Tickets for the October 6 show are on The J website.

"We will be out dressed up selling tickets to promote the show too,” Mr Beck said.