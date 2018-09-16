Menu
Login
NIGHT OUT: Singin' for the Rain, a variety show for drought relief, is coming to The J.
NIGHT OUT: Singin' for the Rain, a variety show for drought relief, is coming to The J. Rhiann Utterson Moustoukas
News

Sing for rain in true Vegas style

by Caitlin Zerafa
16th Sep 2018 4:32 PM

GET your tickets to a Las Vegas-style variety show said not to be missed.

Singin' for the Rain is a combined Rotary initiative set out to do just as it says.

The night has been put together to raise funds for drought-stricken farmers in what has been a huge community effort.

Director Carl Beck said they hope to raise in excess of $20,000.

"We are shooting for one big night,” he said.

"Noosa Council have come on board donating The J venue and bar and we really want to thank them.”

The show will include a plethora of local talent including The Burlesque L'amour Dancers, Simon Russell-Baker and Melony Breasts to name a few.

Rotary has also teamed up with the local Lions club to combine funds in a joint campaign to "adopt a town”, a bid to send cash to keep small-town shops open.

Tickets for the October 6 show are on The J website.

"We will be out dressed up selling tickets to promote the show too,” Mr Beck said.

drought relief las vegas rotary the j noosa
Noosa News

Top Stories

    Salvos put on a community feed

    Salvos put on a community feed

    News Next CAMEO lunch happening this week and open to all

    Young students show off musical talent

    Young students show off musical talent

    News Hitting the right notes at a special performance

    Cooroy's power woman

    Cooroy's power woman

    News She's a born organiser

    NIFF set to be reel great

    NIFF set to be reel great

    News Film festival launch 2018 program

    Local Partners