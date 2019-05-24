Sing out call for musos

BUSKING: Jade Gower at the Noosa Busking Championship in 2018.

ENTRIES are open for musicians to be part of this year's Noosa Busking Championship.

Musicians of all ages and abilities are encouraged to tune their instrument and warm up their vocal chords for this annual event.

Organiser Tony Oxley said it was a great chance for local musicians to get their name out there or come along for a fun day.

"There are great cash prizes this year in the open, secondary and primary school categories and there is also a people's choice award,” Mr Oxley said.

"The winning busker will also be selected to go to the Gympie Music Muster to busk.”

That lucky busker will take home a four-day pass to the Gympie Muster which Mr Oxley said was always a highly sought after prize.

So far their youngest entrant is eight years old right up to the experienced and popular Noosa band, the Sandfly's.

"Some will be busking for the first time,” Mr Oxley said.

On Saturday, June 8 buskers will line Gympie Terrace from the big pelican down to Santorini Restaurant.

"There will be 20 hotspots up and down the river and the buskers will circulate during the day,” Mr Oxely said.

"People can have a coffee and listen to great music.”

Audiences will also have the opportunity to buy a people's choice token to place their vote for their favourite busker.

Money from that will be donated to Noosa Come Together Festival on Sunday, June 9.

Now in its fourth year, the festival fundraises for locals with a disability to participate in sport.

"Finalists will perform at the Noosa Come Together for the finals and awards,” Mr Oxley said.

To raise extra funds a Galabid has been set up online with more than 100 items up for auction.

"There are restaurant vouchers, holidays, accommodation, spa treatments and more,” Mr Oxley said.

He also thanked sponsors.

"We want to mention our generous sponsors. We have terrific support from a lot of local businesses,” he said.

Busking entries close on June 2. For entry forms and to access the Galabid site visit www.noosabusking

championship.com.