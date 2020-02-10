Singer’s ‘pretty good’ effort to capture town’s essence

A toe-tapping tribute to Eumundi by Dan Horne has hit the sweet spot for patrons of the Imperial Hotel.

WHEN singer songwriter Dan Horne thought long and hard about why Eumundi was so special to him, he felt inspired by the markets, the town vibe and the local pub’s pulling power.

“The first thing I could think of was, ‘Man I love it here, and the beer is pretty good’,” Dan said.

And now his passion for playing at the markets and the Imperial Hotel forms part of a catchy riff designed to capture the hinterland gem’s special vibe.

The chorus is: “Come for the love, stay for the beer, oh my it’s pretty good here!”

And over the weekend the Eumundi Brewery judges of their $10,000 ‘Eumundi’s Pretty Good Song Competition’ could not go past the Dan’s original song ‘Pretty Good Here’, while the crowd really went wild for its foot stompin’ folk infused blues and roots groove.

“It’s hard to put into words just how chuffed I am with the whole response to the song,” Dan said.

“From the second I posted the song onto social media, I received more engagement than I had with any previous releases.”

“I’m a bit of a beer fanatic and to have written a song that is going to represent not only the town of Eumundi but also the brewery, well, that is a massive achievement. A few weeks prior to hearing about the competition, I had already begun writing a song about the Eumundi Markets,” Dan said.

He regularly plays at the markets, which he rates as one of his favourite regular gigs.

“I already had a hook that was intended for Eumundi,” he says.

“I changed the style a bit to suit the vibe of the Imperial Hotel, and when I really thought about what Eumundi was to me.

Eumundi Brewery’s Chris Sheehan said Dan’s live performance was sensational and the lyrics really captured the upbeat hinterland vibe that is Eumundi.

“Hats off to Dan for writing and delivering a truly cracker song,” he said.

“His-one man-band performance with foot drums and banjo was infectious and had the room singing along with wide smiles … just such a great song.”

Chris said the competition was fierce and applauded the other finalists Tim and Sam Aitken, Zephyr Jenkins, Taylor Moss and Dave Barrie for their top-notch performances.

“We’re pretty passionate about our village of Eumundi and wanted to celebrate that with a song that really speaks about why it’s so special,” Chris says.

“Well done to troubadour Dan Horne for weaving his musical magic with ‘Pretty Good Here,” Chris said.