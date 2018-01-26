Singing is good for you, says chorale's Pamela

IF YOUR New Year's Resolution was to get out and meet people and enjoy a new challenge like learning and singing the world's greatest music, then Noosa's community choir, Noosa Chorale, wants to welcome you.

This year is the choir's 24th year and, as usual, it is planning a broad diversity of music for its concerts - everything from Bach and Handel baroque through to Jazz from Las Vegas Shows plus, of course, the end of year Christmas Wassail with its carol sing-alongs and joyful party atmosphere.

First rehearsal night is Tuesday, January 30, and one singer who can't wait to get started is the choir's newest member, Pamela Turnbull, from Noosa Waters.

Pamela, 55, joined last April and took part in the Viennese Masters concert featuring works by Haydn, Mozart and Schubert. She had just come to Noosa from Ocean Grove in Victoria and she heard about the choir from stories in the local press.

Pamela trained at the Royal Academy of Music in London and was a concert pianist and professional accompanist for many years.

"It was very demanding and, when I came here, I decided I wanted a change. I love singing and the chorale seemed to be just what I was looking for.

"Since I've joined, I've found it heartening and uplifting to hear and be part of the harmonies and the sounds you work towards. Being the accompanist, I've always been on the other end of it and it hasn't been fully satisfying.

"I've also met a very interesting and diverse range of people. It is a very caring and happy atmosphere.”

Chorale president Gai Ramsay is proud that the chorale has also developed into an enthusiastic supporter of community and charity events.

"We sing at Australia Day celebrations and Council Citizenship ceremonies and we are part of the Anzac Day services at Verrierdale and Eumundi. We also lead Christmas carols in Hastings Street and our members augment local church choirs on special anniversary occasions.

"Reading music is not a requirement and we do not have auditions. We are a community choir serving the community and our doors are always open to new members of any age. We are also very affordable. Our joining fees compare very favourably to other choirs on the Coast.”

Noosa Chorale practises each Tuesday at The J Noosa Junction at 7pm starting Tuesday, January 30.

Visit www.noosachorale.org.au for more.