Single mums not alone

CARING: Lucy Good, with her two daughters, is helping single mums feel special on Mother's Day.

A PRESENT from a stranger is a gift that says "I don't know you, but you are loved”.

And this Mother's Day, thousands of single mums will receive this gesture, thanks to Noosa 'mumpreneur' Lucy Good.

Through Lucy's Facebook group Single Vine Mums, she created a Mother's Day secret sister, which is like secret Santa, but for single mums on Mother's Day.

"The idea, it actually started on the Facebook group, it came from another mother,” Lucy said.

"We had a lot of posts saying, 'I'm dreading Valentine's Day, I don't know what to do'. So we had about 150 mums swap Valentine's Day gifts with each other.

"With Mother's Day coming up, I thought, why don't we do it for Mother's Day, too?

"So I put the post up on the Facebook group and it got a massive response.”

Lucy said Mother's Day was a day for mums everywhere to relax and feel special, but this could be a challenge for single mothers.

She said her secret sister initiative had attracted single mums taking part from across the world.

"It turns a miserable day in to a good one,” Lucy said.

"There's a lot of buzz leading up to it - mothers post a picture of their gift and say I've received it, can't wait to open it.

"Or someone will say, 'I'm sending my present now to another special single mum'. It's really lovely.

"Facebook's a worldwide thing, so we've just had interest from all over. I've managed to attract quite a few English mums.

"To receive something from another single mother who understands your challenges is particularly special.”

Lucy said the idea of gift swapping was a testament to single mothers' ability to adapt and make something positive out of a negative situation.

"Most single mums, we had a plan for life and it didn't turn out how we thought it would,” she said.

"We have to realise that we still get a happy ever after, it's just not what we first thought.”

Single mothers can join the group on Facebook.