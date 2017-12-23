Single mums taking the pressure off Christmas

GIVING: A mum helps clean the house of a pregnant woman as part of the Love a Single Mum initiative.

CHRISTMAS is a stressful time for anyone, but for single mothers it can be particularly tough.

Sunrise Beach woman Lucy Good runs the private Facebook group Single Mum Vine, and in the last few weeks the online community developed an initiative focussed on taking the pressure off single mums across Australia.

"It all started when a lady posted about wanting to help other single mums and didn't have the money, so instead offered to make their children some clothes, and from there it has snowballed,” Ms Good said.

"I created 'Love a single mum at Christmas'.

"In a few weeks, we had over 300 people giving gifts, like hotel vouchers, invites to Christmas lunch, offers to clean houses and wrap presents, offers to write Santa letters to kids, surprise gifts, make-up, home-made jewellery, dog grooming.

"It's just full of love at the moment. This time of year can be quite isolating, difficult financially and emotionally. It's something different for them to focus on.”

The project even caught the eye of the Today Show, with the TV program interviewing Ms Good live on air last Friday morning.

"It was a live cross, at 2.30 in the morning I had to drive to Brisbane. We did it in King George Square next to the big Christmas tree,” Ms Good said.

"I talk on the radio every week but the TV was the next big step up for me.”

Ms Good said the Single Mum Vine group had previously organised similar gift-swapping initiatives called "secret sisters”.

"They were like secret Santas, where the mums would send their name in for a present to swap with another mum anonymously,” she said.

"I thought in the lead-up to Christmas, people would not be interested in that because there's that Christmas pressure already.

"But with this, it's become more than that.

"Two single mums went and cleaned the house of another single mother who was 38-weeks' pregnant. She then posted that she had her baby two days later.

"Also, the children of some mums have heard about it and are gifting their toys or buying vouchers with their pocket money for other less-fortunate children.

"We are all helping one another in an extraordinary way in the lead-up to Christmas. I have been totally overwhelmed.”

Ms Good said the group has created other opportunities to spread more cheer to other single mums on Christmas Day.

"One of my admins, she was alone with her daughter at Christmas and wanted to get away. Another single mum from Bli Bli posted she was going away for Christmas and needed somebody to look after her pets,” Ms Good said.

"So she's now staying at this mum's house for the Christmas week. Now I've invited her to lunch with me for Christmas, her and her daughter.

"We've also posted, would any mum like a phone call on Christmas Day to brighten up their day? This is the way it's connecting people and making a real difference.

"This is the affect of connecting people and how we really make a difference. Heaps of mums are showing photos saying 'we met, and we've been friends ever since'.

"I wanted to let people know how wonderful single mums are and how strong we are, but also I wanted to see if anyone wanted to join the group, it's like a 24-seven support line.

"It's positive and uplifting, it's about saying we are single mums, we are inspiring and achieving, we might be on a different path to what we thought it would be, but we're going to make it an amazing one.”