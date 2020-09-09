Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Basketball

Single tweet shocks basketball world

by James McKern
9th Sep 2020 5:21 AM

 

We keep thinking there's no way 2020 could get any weirder than it has already been, but the surprises keep on coming.

The latest occurrence has left NBA fans questioning everything they thought they knew about one media personality.

Watch the best of the NBA Playoffs, including every game of the Conference Finals and Finals LIVE on ESPN with Kayo. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

Skip Bayless has made a living both on the airwaves and on social media by finding any minute detail to bring arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James, down.

From James passing to a teammate in the clutch, to him looking tired during a game. There was no depths Bayless wouldn't plunge to stick the knife into James' game.

But on Monday during the Los Angeles Lakers' second game against the Houston Rockets, Bayless left jaws on the floor with his latest take.

For the first time, Bayless wasn't taking down James … instead he was praising his efforts.

The unbelievable tweet, a backflip on anything he has said in the past, led many to believe Bayless had been hacked.

"I can't believe my eyes," Arjun Pradeep wrote.

"Uh oh … did he just do what I think he did?" Sports anchor Jack Wascher wrote.

Of course Bayless followed up shortly after and said although James had "set the tone" it was the Rockets lacklustre offence that was the real reason for the Lakers claiming the 117-109 win to level the series up at 1-1.

Anything can happen in 2020, but we never in a million years thought we'd see the day when Skip Bayless delivered a compliment to LeBron James.

The Lakers and Rockets will lock horns in Game 3 on Wednesday at 11am (AEST), don't expect any glowing praise from the hot take artist this time around.

Originally published as Single tweet shocks basketball world

More Stories

basketball james le bron nba social media tweet twitter

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

        Premium Content Bachie contestant allegedly caught with cocaine

        Crime Cocaine has been revealed as the drug former Bachelorette contestant and Noosa councillor Jess Glasgow was allegedly caught with, a court has heard.

        Coast farewells hard man with heart of gold

        Premium Content Coast farewells hard man with heart of gold

        News Tributes flowing for Coast boxing great and life mentor

        Cancelled Noosa Tri ‘doesn’t make sense’: LNP leader

        Premium Content Cancelled Noosa Tri ‘doesn’t make sense’: LNP leader

        Politics Queensland Health says COVID safe plan not received from Noosa Tri

        ’Trucking hell’ on town’s roads as uprising brews

        Premium Content ’Trucking hell’ on town’s roads as uprising brews

        Environment The 16 trucks that rumbled through the centre of town during one 30 minute period...