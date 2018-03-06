Sinking boats in river a cause for local concern

MYSTERY: Gunner is one of two boats sinking into the river.

NOOSA residents are calling on the owners of two rapidly sinking boats to save them before they go completely under.

Photographs posted on Facebook this week show two boats at separate spots on the Noosa River.

They are both on the brink of sinking and have been for several days at least. One boat named Gunner is tied up at Hilton Esp, near Ernest St, while the other is tied behind the Noosa Council building.

The Facebook post said both boats had been slowly sinking since before last Monday, February 26.

Gunner, which looks to be in a more serious situation, is sinking 150m east of the sand boat ramp.

Residents, who have taken to Facebook, said not only were the abandoned boats eyesores on the popular waterway but also presented safety hazards.

There are also concerns the vessels have suffered considerable damage from being underwater for so long. Several residents have reported the boats to the Noosa Council and were directed to contact Maritime Safety Queensland.