Sippy Downs teen bike thief ‘addicted’ to crime

A SIPPY Downs bike thief has said that his prolific spate of crime in a short period had become an addiction.

Brody Joshua Seib, 18, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of stealing, wilful damage and enter dwelling and commit indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Amanda Brewer told the court that because of the serious and persistent nature of Seib’s offending, a jail term was within range.

“I would submit that there is a great need on the sentence to provide high personal deterrence,” she said.

“There are an extensive number of offences on this defendant’s criminal history in a very short space of time.”

The court heard that between March and May this year, Seib had trespassed on residences and stolen several bikes in Sippy Downs and surrounds, some of which he had committed on bail and parole.

“One of the offences was committed within an hour of being released from the watch-house,” Magistrate Chris Callaghan said.

Duty lawyer Michael Robertson told the court Seib was autistic and had difficulties reading social cues and interaction with others.

“I rely on his diagnosis to suggest to the court that his time in jail is harder than it would be for other persons his age because of the inability to read social cues,” he said.

“Which in a jail environment could lead to violence against him.”

Mr Robertson told the court that to Seib’s credit, he had stolen the bikes from underground car parks and garages, rather than entering private residences.

“With the sheer, prolific nature of his offending, he can’t explain it to me. He thinks it may have become an addiction for him,” he said.

The court heard Seib had fathered a daughter at a very young age and his communication difficulties extended to caring for his child.

“This incarceration time has made him realise how important being a dad is compared to being in jail,” Mr Robertson said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the most serious offences were the burglary and enter premises, and he needed to hand down a sentence that would provide a personal deterrence.

“On those occasions, you entered carparks and garage of persons’ premises and stole bicycles,” he said.

“In a very unsophisticated way, you then advertised those bicycles under your own name on Gumtree for sale.

“You have to understand the distress and hurt you caused the people and kids you stole the bikes from.”

The court heard Seib had been in custody since May 18.

Mr Callaghan sentenced Seib to 12 months’ jail, with an immediate parole eligibility date.