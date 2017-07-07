Sirens of the sea say hello

AMAZING SIGHT: Whales swimming off the coast of Noosa Heads this week.

IT'S hard to think of any vision more noble and powerful than a whale passing these shores.

And pass they will, peaking in August.

However there are a few July early-bird couples, as this photo indicates, taken by Adam Liddell, using a drone last Sunday, as he cruised the waters with his partner Natalie and children Tia, Skye, Beau and Zain.

"We'd only just rounded the headland and to look at a large turtle in the crystal clear water; moments later we spotted the whales heading our way,” Natalie said.

"We couldn't believe our luck as they steadily swam in our direction putting on a show for the people standing up at Hells Gate, and those lucky enough to be in boats.

"It was sheer exhilaration and joy as the two whales swam closer to us, and amazingly one swam directly under our boat.

"The kids were ecstatic, I shed a few tears and Adam somehow managed to keep the drone over the top with all the excitement.

"It's a precious moment our family will never forget.”

Horizons at Peregian resort is well-located for those seeking a distant view of whales, having been employed by the University of Queensland for whale movement monitoring.

"August is the peak season,” resort manager Tony McLeod said.

"They're going northwards, and by October they'll be coming back.

"They use this area as a bit of a playground for the 'kids'.”

Mr McLeod said whale numbers had virtually doubled in a couple of years, according to reports.

"It's just amazing,” he said.