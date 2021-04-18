Sister’s plea as shooting victim identified

An online GoFundMe page appears to be fundraising for the "journey to rest" of a man believed to be one of the victims of a double homicide at Caboolture.

Queensland Police would not confirm the identity of the two victims, but the GoFundMe page states the 23-year-old victim of the shooting was Daytona James.

The Burpengary father of two was killed alongside a 37-year-old man in an alleged frenzied shooting at a townhouse complex on Lower King Street just after 5pm on Saturday afternoon.

Police embarked on a manhunt across Brisbane following the flurry of bullets and later charged 24-year-old Adam Bird with two counts of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Daytona James, one of the alleged victims of the Caboolture shooting.



The organiser of the GoFundMe page Phoenix Paul said her brother had been "tragically murdered" and his family wanted to raise $10,000 to fly his body home to Rotorua.

"We need any and all support to take him home from Brisbane, back to New Zealand," Ms Paul wrote.

"Our goal includes funeral expenses and travel expenses for his family.

"We want to provide more depth and details to his passing, once more becomes clear to us.

"It's hard having to reach out for help, but all we can say is that any help big or small is more than appreciated."

Detective Superintendent Ben Fadian said police were still working on understanding the motive behind the shooting, but said it was not a random attack.

Forensic police at the scene of a double murder at Caboolture. Photographer: Liam Kidston.



"It appears the three men involved were known to each other," he said.

"It was not a random incident and the community should not feel concerned about their own safety as a result of this."

The alleged shooter was found by police three hours later near a service station at Cornubia, about 80km from the scene, and was taken into custody "without incident".

Investigations continue and Det Supt Fadian appealed for anyone with witnesses to contact police.

Forensic police at the scene of a double murder at Caboolture. Picture: Liam Kidston.



"At this stage people are appealing for any witnesses who may have been in the Lower King St Caboolture area between 4.30pm and 5.30pm who may have seen or heard anything, or especially anyone who was in the area with in-car camera, to please contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000."

Originally published as Sister's plea as shooting victim identified