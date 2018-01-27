Sitting up front is so much more fun

RIDING SHOTGUN: Sandy and Kenny with the new car outside Cooroy Community Bank.

RIDING SHOTGUN: Sandy and Kenny with the new car outside Cooroy Community Bank.

SANDY Klein is a local already known to many of us.

A passionate supporter of the Cooroy community for many years, Sandy's also works as a 25-year yoga teacher, and Sunshine Coast Chorale Society singer.

But this past year, Sandy has been in a big battle of her own.

Diagnosed with motor neurone disease, she has already faced a number of challenges head-on, but not being able to ride up front and side-by-side with carer Kenny Gamble, has been a source of frustration.

So, Kenny and Sandy sourced a vehicle that would allow Sandy to sit up front and give Kenny the chance to help Sandy in and out of a vehicle more easily.

The team at the Cooroy Community Bank branch of Bendigo Bank worked with the pair to make the purchase possible. Last week, they called by to show off the sweet new ride: a new Toyota Alphard van.

"The hospital staff were a bit surprised that up until now I've been lifting her in and out myself,” Kenny, who is also well-known around Noosa Shire as the lead singer with popular band The Claptomaniacs, said.

"Now things are a whole lot easier with the wheelchair in the back and it's great to have Sandy beside me as we drive along. She's amazing.”

The smile on Sandy's face in the photo above says it all, so be sure to give Sandy and Kenny a wave next time you see them driving past.