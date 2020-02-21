Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The administrators of a national department store chain have shut stores as they try to find a white knight to buy or recapitalise the retailer.
The administrators of a national department store chain have shut stores as they try to find a white knight to buy or recapitalise the retailer.
Business

Six Harris Scarfe stores close

by Hayden Johnson
21st Feb 2020 4:08 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SIX of Queensland's Harris Scarfe stores have closed as part of a restructure to breathe new life into the troubled retailer.

Department stores at Cairns, Hervey Bay, Mackay, Morayfield, Rockhampton and Townsville were among 21 across Australia closed by administrators of Harris Scarfe.

Chermside and Carindale will remain as the company's only Queensland stores. Interested buyers of the 170-year-old Australian retailer, which collapsed into administration on December 12, are now undergoing due diligence with administrators from Deloitte.

Deloitte expects to spend the next 10 days assessing offers and working with the shortlisted parties to address final queries "with a view to agreeing a sale/recapitalisation deal which will see Harris Scarfe emerge from administration".

"The Harris Scarfe team has done an outstanding job at presenting the business during this process," a Deloitte spokesman said. "We could not have hoped for any better support from everyone in the business, the stores look great and they present the business exceptionally well and the management team have done a great job during the sale process." Prior to the administration Haris Scarfe employed more than 1800 people across network of 66 stores with annual sales of $380 million.

harris scarfe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young mum’s pain, struck down with ’severe’ disease

        premium_icon Young mum’s pain, struck down with ’severe’ disease

        Health A Sunshine Coast mum who unknowingly had a rare and debilitating disease for months must now travel overseas for life-changing treatment.

        New Noosa business a beer lover’s dream

        premium_icon New Noosa business a beer lover’s dream

        News ‘I was given a beer fridge as a present, it wasn’t long before a mate started...

        Thanks a million Noosa for bushfire ideas

        premium_icon Thanks a million Noosa for bushfire ideas

        News Help Noosa decide how to spend $1 million on rebuilding the community.

        Election stalls adoption of New Noosa Plan

        premium_icon Election stalls adoption of New Noosa Plan

        News New Noosa Plan wins ministerial approval but there’s still a couple of major issues...