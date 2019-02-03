Six-hour fundraiser for singer

FRIENDS and associates in the music industry are coming to the aid of Keri McInerney, a well known and loved singer songwriter, based in south-east Queensland, who is currently struggling with a major brain aneurysm and other complications.

As part of fundraising for her expensive operations and costs, a six-hour benefit concert will be held at The Majestic Theatre, Pomona on Saturday, February 9, from 4-10pm.

Performers include Ross Williams with Steve Tebbett, Gary Cosgrove, John Vea Vea Band, TOWN, Ebb'n'Flo and Boi & eSKae.

A house band band will be performing with well-known musicians including Gary Broadhurst, Rachel Clancy and Mal Zego.

Comedian Kenny Bennett will be the MC for the event.

All artists and production have given their time and services freely.

There will be food and beverages available, and an outdoor chill space.

Tickets are $25, with concessions at $15 and $10 through trybooking.com, or at the door.

A Go Fund Me page, Let's do this for Keri, has been set up to also help raise funds.