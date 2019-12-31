Menu
Lightning strike injures six people at tourism icon

31st Dec 2019 12:03 PM
SIX people have been injured after lightning struck a viewing platform at the Ayers Rock resort near Uluru on Monday.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said two of the six people injured in the strike were flown to Alice Springs Hospital by the Royal Flying Doctor Service but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

The spokeswoman said the people were watching the sunset from the platform shortly after 7pm when the lightning struck but weren't directly hit by the bolt.

"It's my understanding that they were in the platform at the time and it was struck and they were injured probably from the strike of lightning on the platform," she said.

