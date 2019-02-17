Six Mile Bridge on the radar

THANKS to all who participated in our first Community Survey.

The responses and polling statistics were invaluable, providing an excellent starting point for topics in the new "Spectrum Chat” on Noosa 360. Survey results can be viewed online there, and I look forward to you joining the conversation in the coming weeks. If you have not already registered, head to SandyBolton.com/noosa360.

The community meeting regarding the Cooroy intersection option of traffic lights was well attended, and the organisers and residents are to be congratulated for constructive and respectful discussions.

With many suggestions offered as alternatives by those in opposition to lights, there is not as yet (to my knowledge), a cohesive proposal in response to the TMR option that gives the opportunity to argue the current case put forward.

I look forward to seeing the results of the submissions, and being able to advocate with MP Marty on a resolution that is supported by residents collectively.

Six Mile (#7) Bridge again demonstrated the dangerous driver behaviour on this stretch with another recent close call last month and an accident last week.

I am working with QPS, TMR and council to identify how we can improve this to provide greater safety until the prioritisation of this bridge for the needed upgrade and flood-proofing is achieved.

Thank you to residents who provide reports and photos, as well putting and sending a clear message to these irresponsible drivers to slow down and obey the signs!

The Containers for Change scheme is now settling, with new "pod” locations, plenty of infamous Envirobags now available, schools and charities now accepting donations, as well as a depot soon to be announced.

We greatly appreciate everyone's patience and understanding for these organisations and operators, as they "hit their straps” in these efforts to reduce litter and embrace our commitment to the environment, which Noosa is famous for.

Community events have been back in full swing, and it is wonderful catching up on everyone's achievements and endeavours, including the fabulous effort by our Dolphins who fundraised $45,000 with the help of sponsors to put new lights on their back fields, wonderful Australia Day celebrations and Citizenship Ceremonies, and a visit by Minster Enoch to Sunshine Beach High.

This coming month I will be opening and attending a range of events including One Billion Rising, WINDO's International Women's Day series, the Rainbow River Festival, Festival of Surfing, as well updating on the progress of affordable housing for our workers at the Tiny Houses and Eco Villages 2 seminar. Come along to one, or all, of these!

