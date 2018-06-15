Six Mile crossing will have to wait a bit longer

DELAY: The bridge at Six Mile Creek on Pomona Kin Kin Rd .

DELAY: The bridge at Six Mile Creek on Pomona Kin Kin Rd . Amber Macpherson

FUNDING for the Six Mile Creek (No 7 crossing) bridge replacement on Pomona Kin Kin Rd did not eventuate in the State Budget, even though it is contained in the transport department schedules.

And Noosa MP Sandy Bolton is not happy.

"I was saddened about Six Mile. It was always going to be hard,” she said.

"It's awful that funding is contingent on accidents. But that's how the money is prioritised.

"The Bridge Renewals funding pool is limited, and as with every budget there are many disappointments for MPs who are all fighting for their communities.”

It's not a simple upgrade; it's a complete overhaul, which is very expensive, with a likely eight-figure cost.

"Some residents get confused about upgrades and replacements; council currently has funding for three bridge upgrades, but it's a different funding route.”

Ms Bolton said now the bridge was part of the new Country Noosa Drive tourism route, she would attempt to secure funding through tourism-related programs.

"The Noosa electorate contributes significantly to local, state and federal economies, and we need to address our infrastructure to ensure safety for residents and visitors, and continue to provide to these economies in a sustainable manner,” she said.

Ms Bolton also said the Tewantin TAFE building issue was indirect to budget funding, as it was under consideration by Noosa Council.

"The first part has been successful. It needs to come back to the Noosa community,” she said.

"We are just waiting for the Noosa Council business case.

"Understandably, they have to do their due diligence case first if they are taking it on as an asset.

"Once that's finished, we can progress on it.”