Six techniques, two artists, one day only

FOR one day only two Noosaville artists will open their studios to showcase a variety of their work.

Helen Peel and Clare Riddington Jones are neighbours with a passion for painting and on Saturday will hold an art sale.

"We have been next-door neighbours for years, we both paint but very differently,” Ms Peel said.

"There will be a bit of everything on sale and between us we use about five or six different techniques.”

The pair have been part of Noosa Open Studios in the past and as they were unable to participate this year due to a family commitment, Ms Peel decided this was the next best thing.

"I said I'm going to have a one-day sale and Clare said let's do it together because we're side-by-side.”

Ms Peel worked with colour as a hairdresser, colour consultant and then interior designer before transitioning into the art world 14 years ago.

"My style is more realism,” she said.

Ms Riddington Jones has been painting for more than 20 years and specialises in contemporary textured landscape paintings and fluid abstract paintings.

She spends five months of the year in her studio in Queenstown, New Zealand, and the rest here in Noosa.

"Clare does a technique called pouring,” Ms Peel said.

Ms Peel's next solo exhibition, The Collections, will be held at the end of October.

The sale is on Saturday, June 1, from 10am-4pm at 31/33 Shorehaven Dr, Noosa Waters.