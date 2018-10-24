Menu
Login
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.
Breaking

Six thrown into water after boat capsized

JASMINE BURKE
by
23rd Oct 2018 2:49 PM

UPDATE 4.15pm: A spokesman from Marine Rescue Brunswick said the seven-metre vessel is floating south and is upturned. 

It's also been confirmed the boaters involved in the incident are safely ashore.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron put the call out at about 12.20pm for volunteers to attend the situation.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

The vessel is white.

More to come.

ORIGINAL: IT'S believed a seven-metre centre console boat has capsized 12nm east of the Brunswick River, throwing six boaters into the water.

Marine Rescue NSW said the boaters were picked up by another vessel.

They said a volunteer crew from Marine Rescue Brunswick went out to assess the overturned boat.

Marine Rescue Cape Byron is issuing Securité messages to warn boaters of a navigation hazard.

brunswick cape byron capsizing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Disabled tours want more access

    Disabled tours want more access

    News Disability service provider takes aim at access restrictions on some of the region's "gems”

    Local filmmaker to capture Eumundi at NIFF

    Local filmmaker to capture Eumundi at NIFF

    News Documentary about Eumundi School of Rock to show at film festival

    Sun shines for charity

    Sun shines for charity

    News Waves of Kindness install solar to reduce power costs

    Local Partners