Six-year-old Rubi raising funds for biggest killer of babies

3rd Dec 2016 6:00 AM
SWEETHEART: Rubi, 6, has been selling tubs of playdough to raise money for charity HeartKids.
SWEETHEART: Rubi, 6, has been selling tubs of playdough to raise money for charity HeartKids. Amber Macpherson

A LOCAL young girl is thinking of others this Christmas by raising money for children with heart conditions.

Rubi, 6, from Noosa. has been making tubs of glitter playdough to sell for $10 each to fundraise for HeartKids, a charity dedicated to supporting families of children with heart disease.

Rubi wanted to help HeartKids as her cousin is in and out of hospital weekly with a heart condition.

"I've been helping my mum make it and we've been selling it,” Rubi said.

"I wanted to do it because my cousin is sick.”

Rubi's mother Jayde Bowen-Hamilton said the issue was important to the family as a number of their relatives had illnesses.

"Three out of her four cousins have a condition that means they have to go to hospital regularly,” Jayde said.

"We wanted an inexpensive way to raise money. We've raised $132 so far.

"The playdough is perfect for Christmas stocking fillers.”

If you're interested in purchasing a tub of playdough or a $2 hair clip, email Jayde at jaydebowenhamilton@yahoo.com.au.

Every day in Australia, eight babies are born with a heart defect.

Childhood heart disease is the biggest killer of Australian kids under one.

Source: heartkids.org.au.

Topics:  babies children fundraiser heart condition heartkids heartkids qld playdough

