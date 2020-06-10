Cheesed off: Sizzler takes aim at rival burger chain

A BURGER war has erupted between two culinary kingpins over an iconic Australian dish.

Brisbane-based chain Burger Urge is famous for its lavish creations, but the franchise's latest concoction, a fried chicken sandwich on cheese bread called 'the Sizzler', has drawn rancour from its namesake.

The aforementioned burger was designed as 'a tribute' to what Burger Urge founder Sean Carthew called 'a staple of Australian culture':

The all you can eat buffet at your local Sizzler.

"It's also an ode to better times - namely the 1990s," Mr Carthew said.

Burger Urge have created a cheese bread burger, now named the Sizzle after legal action from Sizzler. Picture: AAP Image/Josh Woning

The recognition was unappreciated by Sizzler, with the chain taking legal action against Burger Urge and its creation.

"A cease and desist letter was sent by Sizzler, asking Burger Urge to not use the word "Sizzler" anymore," Mr Carthew told The Courier-Mail.

"Sizzler also has a problem with Burger Urge selling "cheese bread," Mr Carthew said.

In the cease and desist letter, obtained by The Courier Mail, Sizzler claims 'Cheese Toast™ … is a signature dish'.

"Your use of cheese bread" in association with The Sizzler trademark increases the likelihood of confusion arising among consumers," the letter reads.

Sizzler’s Cheese Toast is a ‘signature dish’. Picture: Supplied

The Courier Mail understand 'Sizzler' is registered in Australia for food goods - a class that includes sandwiches, sandwiches containing chicken and hamburgers.

In a bid to make amends, Burger Urge has changed the burger's name to 'the Sizzle'.

"Part of changing the name to "The Sizzle" will see Burger Urge hire a professional pen-man/woman to cross out the "r" on 30,000 already printed menus," Mr Carthew joked.

But Burger Urge will stand strong on its use of cheese bread.

"As far as we know, Sizzler did not invent putting cheese onto bread," said Mr Carthew, who was surprised not only by the legal retaliation.

"In fairness, we didn't think there were any Sizzlers left.

"We thought they all went broke in the early-2000s … after the Pumps in our Reeboks stopped working."

Sizzler did not respond to a request for comment.

Originally published as Sizzler takes aim at rival burger chain