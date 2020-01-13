‘Sizzling’ way to show support to fire recovery effort

AS fires continue to burn across Australia, Noosa’s Red Cross branch are hoping the community will show their support with a humble sausage in bread.

While the Red Cross Diaster Relief and Recovery Fund is gaining momentum, closer to home the local branch decided they would do their bit to help.

Luckily Bunnings Warehouse had the same idea with plans to run a national sausage sizzle to raise funds for the Red Cross on January 24, and it just so happened the local branch were rostered to man the Noosa stand that very day.

Local branch secretary Kirsty Sharpe encouraged locals to come and show their support.

“We encourage all of the community to come down to the sausage sizzle and buy a snag or two, a cake or a slice, and we will also be doing a cash donation collection,” she said.

“For those who cannot attend and still want to donate to the appeal, they can go online.”

As part of the Bunnings appeal the local Red Cross branch will also have a mega cake stall giving locals a chance to help further by baking.

“There is the opportunity for members of the local community to participate in this by baking items for the stall,” Ms Sharpe said.

“I know people in our community will be wanting to assist in some way towards the fire recovery effort, so this may be an opportunity for them to do so.”

As to how donated money reaches those directly impacted by the fire disaster, a statement from Red Cross Australia said primarily it’s is about meeting basic recovery needs.

“We will continue to scale up our support to communities impacted by bushfires, including payments of emergency grants to people whose primary place of residence has been destroyed or made uninhabitable by the fires since July 2019,” the statement read.

“The grants of $5,000 are available to help bushfire-affected people to meet basic recovery needs.”

“We will announce further measures of support as we become clearer about the needs going forward.

“We will also be co-ordinating with other organisations and government agencies to ensure support is provided where it’s needed most.”

The organisation also man the evacuation centres and offer support services, including psychological first aid to those who have been affected.

Red Cross Noosa’s Marueen Farrington said so far the national fund had raised more than $35 million.

“Red Cross has activated 1900 staff and volunteers to evacuation centres and to help is diaster areas,” she said.

“There are also 5000 residents who have engaged with our Register Find Reunite register for help looking for loved ones.”

Those wanting to bake for the cake sale can contact 0429 661 209 for full details and drop off locations.