Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Skeletal remains found in Byron Bay
News

Skeletal remains found during search for missing woman

Liana Turner
15th Jul 2020 3:30 PM | Updated: 4:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene after skeletal remains were found in bushland in Byron Bay.

>>> 'I hope Thea is alive': Fears for missing woman

Police began searching bushland in coastal bushland on Tuesday, and returned to search areas of Arakwal National Park today.

The search is part of an investigation into the disappearance of Thea Liddle, who had been living in Mooball in the Tweed Shire before her disappearance in late 2019.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Officers began erecting crime scene tape along parts of Tallow Beach Rd shortly after 2pm.

Tallow Beach Rd has now been cordoned off at the intersection of Lighthouse Rd.

A NSW Police spokeswoman confirmed a crime scene had been established after skeletal remains were found.

"Officers located the remains about 1.20pm today," she said.

"It is too early to determine if the remains are male or female.

"The scene will be processed by forensic officers which will take a significant amount of time, with police expecting to maintain the crime scene into tomorrow."

It is the second day of the search for clues into the disappearance of the 43-year-old woman, who has not been seen since October last year.

A crime scene has been established near Tallow Beach Rd, Byron Bay.
A crime scene has been established near Tallow Beach Rd, Byron Bay.

 

Yesterday police said they were not treating the 43-year-old's disappearance as suspicious at this stage, but admitted her nomadic lifestyle was hampering their efforts to locate her.

There are fears for her safety, but police would not be drawn on what they think has happened to her.

Commander of Tweed Byron Police District Commander Superintendent said Thea was last known to be staying at a Mooball address.

She was last heard from on October 2, 2019 and has not touched social media or her bank accounts since.

More Stories

byron bay editors picks missing woman thea liddle
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        premium_icon FINE MESS: Coast’s 11 worst SPER debt hot spots

        Crime Almost 30,000 Sunshine Coast residents owe more than $55 million in State Government debts, new data has revealed. SEE THE SUBURB BREAKDOWN

        Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        premium_icon Travel hot spots for travellers seeking winter escape

        Travel New report reveals Coast suburbs on travel wish lists

        Crunch time for party houses as ban decision arrives

        premium_icon Crunch time for party houses as ban decision arrives

        Council News More than $3 million has been spent to prepare the guidelines intended to shape...

        Arrests made as cops struggle to contain wild teen parties

        premium_icon Arrests made as cops struggle to contain wild teen parties

        Crime Police make arrests after up to 200 youths caught partying