Skilled kids to shine at Noosa Show

Amber Macpherson | 29th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
Isla and her dog dressed as grapes won first place in the dog show competition.
Isla and her dog dressed as grapes won first place in the dog show competition.

THE Noosa Country Show is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to showcase some of the talented locals entering competitions.

Competitors are never too young to be brilliant, with two primary school girls ready to rock the judges with their creativity.

Amerie Hilliard, 5, said she's excited to be old enough to enter the junior art section this year.

"I love painting and drawing, so I am going to enter for the first time in the junior art section now I am old enough, I just started Prep this year,” Amerie said.

"(I'm also entering) my mini garden that I have been planting and watering. My pop helped me make it in an old bee box.

"I love trying to win something and just to show everyone what I am good at doing.”

Amerie Hilliard, 5.
Amerie Hilliard, 5.

Amerie said her favourite part of the show was seeing lots of different animals and enjoying a sweet treat.

"I love walking around with my family and seeing the huge cows,” she said.

"My uncle and I love watching the horse jumping.

"I love patting the cute little chickens and brushing the baby lambs too.

"My mum told me that I might be able to see a real cow get up on top of a big truck, like right on top of the roof. I can't believe it yet.

"I hope I get some fairy floss as a treat too.”

Fellow entrant Isla attends Cooran State School and will be entering the baking and art competitions.

Fellow competitors might have to watch out for her, as she's already won first prize in the dog show and placed for her baking skills in previous shows.

"Some of the fun elements of the show are the craft and cooking entries, the photography and the dog show, which I won first prize for best dressed, me and my dog dressed as grapes,” Isla said.

"I am hoping to enter the decorated cakes section and possibly something in the creative craft section.

"I once entered a decorated cake and came third, last year I entered the fudge competitions and I came second.”

Isla said she enjoyed the small-town feel of the show.

"I love the community feel because you can just walk around and bump into someone you know,” she said.

"The involvement with the local schools is really cool too. Bust mostly, I love everything about the show.”

The Noosa Show is on Friday, September 15 and Saturday, September 16, at the Pomona Showgrounds.

