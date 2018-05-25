Skilled up to take on Aussie trades

A PASSION for woodworking is paying off in the career stakes for Cooroy 21-year-old Bronson Schlumpf.

The the third-year TAFE Queensland apprentice cabinetmaker is one of 66 trainees and apprentices representing the state at the WorldSkills Australia National Championships at the Skills Show Australia 2018 in Sydney June 2-4.

"The competition requires us to build a bedside table and showcase a range of skills in the process by meeting a range of criteria,” Bronson said.

"I'm currently working with my teachers at TAFE to make sure I know everything I need to know to do well.”

Bronson works for Centre Coast Cabinets and championship organisers said he would benefit greatly from by further developing his skills, forging friendships and creating career opportunities.

WorldSkills is the largest vocational educational and excellence competition in Australia with entrants putting their skills to the test in 50 different trade and skills areas.

At stake is selection in the Australian WorldSkills team set to take on the world at the 45th WorldSkills International Competition in Kazan, Russia next year.

TAFE Queensland Interim Chief Executive Officer Mary Campbell said that TAFE Queensland was a strong supporter of the WorldSkills Competition.

"The competition highlights the importance of the vocational education and training sector and promotes the important role that skills-based professionals play in our industries and our communities across Australia,” Ms Campbell said.

"It brings people together and inspires young people to celebrate and showcase their trade and skill talent.”

WorldSkills Queensland manager Eric Davis has been involved in the competition since 1991 and said WorldSkills was more than a competition.

"Each year, competitors involved in WorldSkills Competitions throughout Australia have the opportunity to practise and perfect there trade skills in a supportive environment.”