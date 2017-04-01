28°
Skills do grow on trees

31st Mar 2017 3:46 PM
Contributed

AS TREE houses go, they don't come more sturdier or disability-friendly than this two-storey structure crafted at Cooroibah by 15 Skilling Queenslanders trainees.

The tight-knit group has just graduated from a six- month course which has given them building skills for life and Sunshine Butterflies' Our Backyard hobby farm an amazing makeover.

Project manager Rob Purves said the graduates could look at the hobby farm in the future and say "we built that”.

"The skill level they have all left with has been of a higher than average standard which will make them very attractive to employers,” Rob said.

They have also turned their hand to building raised garden beds, pergola roofing, construction of storage cupboards and animal shelters.

Our Backyard also has benefited with a new jetty, picnic tables, paving and landscaping

"All of these projects have given them a variety of learnt skills to work out what their interests are and to then pursue employment opportunities in those areas,” Rob said.

Training manger Kim Lewry said Sunshine Butterflies had used many construction industry contracts to help trainees "get their foot in the door”.

"It was inspirational to see our only female trainee Taela Whitmore take out the best trainee award and Asher Buckman take the most improved award,” Kim said.

Sunshine Butterflies CEO Leanne Walsh said it was great to showcase the property and see the trainees complete so many projects.

Skilling Queenslanders Initiative spokesman John Suthers said it was great to see the completion of such outstanding work and to see the graduation day was shared with family and staff from specialist training provider Jenagar Pty Ltd.

Sunshine Butterflies is looking forward to the next 15 trainees, whose program has already started.

If you would like to get involved contact 54702830.

