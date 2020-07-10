Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A day on the water did not end well for a 20-year-old apprentice carpenter and his mate.
A day on the water did not end well for a 20-year-old apprentice carpenter and his mate.
News

Skipper too drunk to drive boat, but so was his mate

Jessica Lamb
10th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PALM Beach man who thought he was doing his mate a favour walked away from court with a hole in his pocket.

Jaden Brady, 20, was found by water police in control of his friend's 4.85m boat travelling about 20 knots on the Tweed River near Kerosene Inlet earlier this year.

His friend and partner were on board when he blew 0.088.

Brady plead guilty to drink driving of a vessel in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.

The apprentice carpenter's solicitor told the court his friend had intended to drive the boat home, but had too much to drink and Brady drove instead.

His lawyer said Brady thought he was okay to drive but accepted it was a poor decision.

A reference from his employer was tendered.

He told police at the time he had consumed three Heineken stubbies in about three hours as well as eaten a kebab.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy accepted Brady's behaviour was out of character.

Brady lost his marine licence for three months and was fined $600.

A conviction was recorded.

boaties northern rivers court tweed heads local court
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIFO mine worker ready to serve as sport club president

        premium_icon FIFO mine worker ready to serve as sport club president

        News He started playing when he was just a boy, and now over 35 years later, he is leading the charge into a new sporting age.

        THAT'S A MOUTHFUL! Photographer captures wildlife in action

        premium_icon THAT'S A MOUTHFUL! Photographer captures wildlife in action

        Pets & Animals IN PHOTOS: Eastern osprey catches breakfast for its hungry offspring

        Rougher ride at the bowser as cheap fuel tanks

        premium_icon Rougher ride at the bowser as cheap fuel tanks

        News Petrol for less than a dollar a litre at the bowser is a dim memory thanks in part...

        Crews called to fight house fire on Coast

        premium_icon Crews called to fight house fire on Coast

        News Four fire crews have battled a house fire on the Sunshine Coast after the roof...