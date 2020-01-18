Menu
Skull among bone fragments found along Pioneer River

Ashley Pillhofer
20th Jan 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:24 AM
FORENSIC tests will determine the origins of a skull and other bone fragments which were found partially buried on the banks of the Pioneer River.

Officers from the Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch, forensic teams, ­general duties police and ­forensic crash team spent the weekend recovering the bones from the riverbank.

The crime scene site on the Pioneer River where skeletal remains were found. Picture: Tony Martin
The remains were found about 2.30pm on Friday but crews began excavation ­efforts on Saturday after "failing light" and a "lack of suitable equipment" stopped officers removing the ­remains without damaging them, a police spokeswoman said.

The crime scene site on the Pioneer River where skeletal remains were found. Picture: Tony Martin
Mackay Police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Mark Sweetnam said the skull fragments "appeared" human but police were waiting for confirmation from a forensic expert in Brisbane.

 

Crime scene on the banks of the Pioneer River
Sen-Sgt Sweetnam said the CIB had begun investigating how the bones got there.

He said police could not confirm if they would look at missing persons cases until the bones were examined.

"We can find out how old they are and there might not be any need for further investigation," he said.

Police are expected to release more information on the find today.

bones bones found editors picks mackay crime mackay police pioneer river
