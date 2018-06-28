Sky's the limit for Tewantin's Dennis sisters

TEWANTIN'S Dennis Sisters have been selected to be supported through a free six-month mentorship program aimed at building talent and establishing music careers.

Briannah and Tiana Dennis are two of only 10 across the state to be chosen as part of the 2018 Big Sky Girls Artists program.

Aside from workshops and weekly mentoring, they will also have one of their songs professionally recorded by Jeff Lovejoy (Powderfinger, Resin Dogs, Tex Perkins) and be invited to perform at a special showcase in Brisbane in October.

The Dennis Sisters' beautiful sibling harmonies and collaborative songwriting process are highlighted in their debut single Find Me, from their EP released earlier this year. It reached number one on the Triple J Unearthed Roots Charts.

Though only recently finishing high school on the Sunshine Coast, the duo have already spent three years working hard, forging a career playing festivals including the Gympie Muster, Caloundra MF, Tamworth CMF, Groundwater CMF.

The sisters also received a placing in the top 30 on The X-Factor in 2016.