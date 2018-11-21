Menu
Login
The unit at 23/26 Argonaut St, Slacks Creek, sold for $160,000.
The unit at 23/26 Argonaut St, Slacks Creek, sold for $160,000.
Property

The area you should consider to invest

by Paige Carfrae
21st Nov 2018 5:11 AM

LOGAN City has provided investors with bargain prices for rental properties.

Your Real Estate Browns Plains agent Bridgette Griffiths said another owner within a gated Argonaut St unit complex at Slacks Creek snapped up the property at No. 23/26 for a bargain $160,000.

The kitchen was dated, but tidy.
The kitchen was dated, but tidy.

"They knew the area well and knew the complex and what it offered," Ms Griffiths said.

"They felt that it was a good investment and ended up purchasing it for his son to start his investment portfolio."

The unit, which had two bedrooms and one bathroom, came the advantage of having a long term tenant, who was renting the property for $270 weekly.

The dining room of the home.
The dining room of the home.

"It has had the same tenant for 16 years so it was tired, and the price was reflective of its condition," Ms Griffiths said.

"However, it had a high yielding return and a long term tenant, which is always great for any investor."

According to CoreLogic data, the median unit sale price for Slacks Creek was $206,000.

Ms Griffiths described the unit investment market as "buoyant".

"The vacancy rates seem to be reasonable and the demand is always high," she said.

The complex has a pool.
The complex has a pool.
property real estate slacks creek

Top Stories

    Watch Grease under the stars

    Watch Grease under the stars

    News Get your dancing feet ready for a outdoor movie this weekend, Grease style

    New Doonan hotel bid lodged

    New Doonan hotel bid lodged

    News Pub bid for Doonan

    The Beach Party promoter promises safety is a priority

    The Beach Party promoter promises safety is a priority

    News Safety to come first at Noosa's New Year Event beach event

    Powering to top of lift class

    Powering to top of lift class

    News Derek strikes again, breaks two national records

    Local Partners