Slain bikie’s risky playboy lifestyle exposed

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway in Queensland. Picture: Facebook

Notorious bikie Shane Bowden was gunned down in his driveway in Queensland. Picture: Facebook

Murdered bikie Shane Bowden was juggling multiple romantic interests at the time of his assassination, it has emerged.

Bowden fled Victoria when his life was threatened over having sex with the wife of another gang member, after years of writing lustful letters from prison to the mother of his child.

At the time of his death, the casanova was staying with a third woman.

Authorities know Bowden booked himself a plane ticket to Brisbane after a fallout with the Finks, a club he was once a prominent member of.

It is understood that among the 48-year-old's concerns was his affair with the wife of a Finks bikie.

An insider said: "I believe he was kicked out of the Finks after he slept with ­another member's missus."

He said Bowden had put himself in dangerous positions before but didn't care because he was "an arrogant son of a bitch … he was either on your side or not".

Bowden. Picture: Supplied

After leaving the Finks, he joined the Mongols. When he was freed from regional Victoria's Loddon Prison on June 19, Mongols including Toby Mitchell had him chauffeur-driven to Melbourne in a stretch limousine.

But shortly after he was kicked out of that gang. And Mongols are suspected of the drive-by shooting at Bowden's Epping property on July 1, which struck him in the lower body.

Although the Mongols have distanced themselves from Bowden being shot twice in under four months, they do not shy from Bowden being kicked out of the club in "bad standing".

Sources say Bowden's drug- ­addicted lifestyle resumed soon after being released from Loddon.

Queensland Police are hunting two men who opened fire on Bowden, killing him as he sat in his BMW in the drive of a property he was living at in the Gold Coast suburb of Pimpama, in the early hours last Monday.

They believe the hit was carried out by Mongols. They are not ­revealing why they think that, but there are indications of tensions arising from power struggles in the gang.

Bowden's fallout with the Finks - his original club - was also potentially deadly. Yet sources say Bowden had re-established links with the Finks after his June release, possibly to get protection.

Bowden was an 1996 Olympic cycling hopeful with world-class ability, but he burnt out before the trials and quit. He took up bodybuilding, leading to associations with bikies.

He spent much of his adult life in prison including being jailed over the notorious shooting of Hells Angels member Christopher Wayne Hudson at a 2006 kickboxing event on the Gold Coast which became known as the "ballroom blitz".

Bowden spent five years in Victoria's prison system after his conviction over a 2015 violent aggravated burglary in South Yarra.

His Lothario ways did not end with his jailing - he seduced a female prison guard, who was investigated and resigned.