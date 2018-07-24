Sleeping Giants awake

Harry Himmelberg celebrates during the Giants win over Port Adeliade at the weekend.

Harry Himmelberg celebrates during the Giants win over Port Adeliade at the weekend. DAVID MARIUZ

WRITTEN off little more than a month ago, GWS have rival teams on high alert with the sleeping Giants of the competition looking like they have awoken in time for a devastating premiership assault.

Having opened the season at the same price ($7.50) as reigning premier Richmond, the Giants hit $41 at the halfway mark of the season and in excess of $5 just to make the top eight.

After Sunday's win, the Giants have been crunched from $15 into a $9 fourth favourite for the premiership by Ladbrokes bookies and are $1.10 to make the eight.

"I think the football world never thought the Giants weren't capable but there always seemed to be so many factors going against them, it was easier to write them off," Ladbrokes spokesman Roger Oldridge said.

"Gee I wish I had been smart enough to grab a piece of the $41."

While the Giants are trending upward, their cross-bridge rival, Sydney, is going the other way.

Lance Franklin hits the deck during the Swans' loss to the Suns. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) CRAIG GOLDING

The heaviest betting favourite ever to lose, the Swans Saturday horror show against the Suns has seen them eased from $8 to $15 in premiership betting and $1.02 out to $1.25 to make the finals.

Port Adelaide's odds went in the same direction. The Power are $9 out to $15 for the flag and $1.03 to $1.25 to play finals, having been on the second line of premiership betting only a few weeks ago.

Richmond remain at the top of the market at $2.60 (in from $2.75) with West Coast ($7 into $6) and Collingwood ($11 into $8) on the second and third lines of betting, respectively.

Melbourne eased from $9 out to $11 after its heartbreaking loss to the Cats, who in turn firmed from $13 into $11 to share the fifth line of betting.

Ben Brown has all but secured the Coleman Medal in the eyes of bookmakers; now rated a $1.12 chance, whilst Tom Mitchell might want to start preparing his Brownlow speech after another 40+ possession game saw him firm to $2 to win the medal.