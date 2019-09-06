Slice of show life way back when

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: The Noosa Show, which turns 110 today, has a long tradition of showcasing our rich rural culture. Picture: Noosa Museum

HISTORY IN THE MAKING: The Noosa Show, which turns 110 today, has a long tradition of showcasing our rich rural culture. Picture: Noosa Museum

WHILE Noosa has moved with the times in the past century, historical images from the Noosa Museum illustrate how, after 110 years of country shows in Pomona, some annual show ring favourites retain their rich rural character.

These shots of the Noosa Country Show – which opens its gates again today – provided by the Noosa Museum collection in Pomona depict a rich slice of life from the early part of this century.

The fashions of the field may look a little different but these country folk can be seen in centre ring displaying some fine horsemanship, while the fat cattle look a treat.

Sideshow alley may have gone electric and whiz-bang, but the equestrian, stud beef, dairy cattle, poultry and dog sections are a tribute to our rural working past, along with the helter-skelter woodchop with a modern add-on alongside – the chainsaw wood carving demonstration by Shane Christensen.

“The show is a traditional country show with a variety of competition sections that help celebrate the diversity of people and their talents that live in our community,” the Noosa Country Show website spruiks.

One of the highlights will be the Lovable Mutley Comp, on today from 2.30pm beside the tennis courts.

This is a special event for children aged 15 years and younger, with vouchers, dog products and ribbons for everyone who brings their beloved pooch.

Throw in the animal nursery shows at 11am and 2pm, including the interactive farm feeding of baby animals with bottles of milk at 9am and 5.30pm, and it’s family fun central, especially with the reptile awareness show.

You can also take in the inaugural Noosa Show Dog Jump. Today, Andrea Kirwin takes the main stage before fireworks go off with a bang tonight. Bands Robin and the Hoods and Zurich and Brown will entertain to close at 10pm.

Tomorrow the fun rolls on after the 1.45pm Grand Parade, with bands like Miss Sassy, Better Together and local favourites Uncle Bob’s Jug Band.

This leads into the Honky Tonk Rodeo with bucking broncs and bulls as Smoke ’n’ Mirrors play for the crowd until the 10pm grand finale.

Adults $15 per day, children $10 and a one-day family pass is $35. Visit www.noosashowsociety.org.au for more information.