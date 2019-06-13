Slick Dragons have 'never give up' attitude

EUMUNDI Dragons Junior Rugby Union teams have been busy:

UNDER-10s

TWO half games in Maleny for the U10 Dragons this weekend. Firstly, against the Saints and the team was showing some good structure.

The forwards were contesting the ruck and our backs had good positional play. The Dragons were taking and making plenty of tackles and it was a tight game with each side scoring a couple of tries. A try in the last minute saw the Saints take home the win.

In the second game against Brothers, the Dragons played well without subs. Again, there were plenty of tackles being made. The Brothers ran away with the win. Man of the Match went to Craig and Zach was awarded Most Improved Player.

Pamela Campbell Jones

UNDER-7s

THE Dragons U7's had a very strong game at Maleny against a good Maroochydore side. The Dragons further developed their structured passing which they started last week. Tristan Youd had a Player of the Week performance with his weaving runs.

Jero Mansell

UNDER- 6s

THE mighty U6 displayed some impressive passing in Maleny up against Maroochydore. Slick passing meant all players crossed the try line and their defence efforts proved hard to break. Henry scoring player of the day with a "never give up” attitude.

Rachael Griggs