Slide too hot to handle

CLOSED: The metal slide outside the Nambour Council Chambers has been closed.

A $50,000 metal slide outside the Nambour Library has been closed after complaints of it being too hot to handle.

Councillor Greg Rogerson said the Sunshine Coast Council installed the seven-metre metal slide after looking for ways to make the "sterile environment" in the forecourt of Nambour Council Chambers and outside the library more attractive to children.

"It was decided to put a slippery slide in there because the kids were already sliding down a section of the wall, so it was decided to formalise it," he said.

He said he initially raised concerns about the use of metal but was advised it would be safer than plastic and it would only be the "top of the tube" that would get hot.

"I had put that forward and it was referred to me that it was used all around the world and stainless steel actually dissipates its heat better than the plastic ones," he said.

However, the bottom of the tunnel which is not under the shade becomes exceedingly hot.

"What they failed to understand was at the bottom of the slide… where it flattens out without everything above, is where it gets very very hot," he said.

After "a couple complaints" the slide has been closed but Cr Rogerson said he would fix the problem.

"I'm not shying away from the fact that it is hot, I believe we should put a couple of umbrellas at either end because there are no issues in the middle of the slide," he said.

"We will fix it, there will either be shade cloth or umbrellas."