SLITHERY SURPRISE: The odd spots Tassie’s snakes are found

INSIDE cars, in garden sheds and public toilets, and even in someone's slipper - these are some of the strange places Tasmanian residents are discovering snakes lurking.

Snake catchers have reported a spike in call-outs in recent weeks, which they have attributed to coinciding with the midst of the breeding season.

Copper Head Snake rescued at Claremont. Picture: Chris Kidd

Chris Daly from Reptile Rescue Tasmania said there had been 71 call-outs for the service statewide for the day as of 7.15pm Tuesday, with the possibility of more trickling in overnight.

On Monday, the service responded to 47 call-outs, and 63 on Sunday.

This snake was found in someone's car in Meunna on Tuesday morning. Photo: North West Snake Catchers.

Mr Daly said his phone has barely stopped ringing and in recent days he had caught all three species most commonly seen in Tasmania - tiger snakes, copperheads and white-lipped snakes.

"It's because of the breeding season and the weather pattern,'' he said.

"Snakes are on the move and in search of water.

Tiger Snake rescued at Granton. Picture: Chris Kidd

"We've had snakes found in toilets after people had used them.

"But as far as snakes go, it doesn't really surprise me anymore, snakes can pop up anywhere."

Mr Daly responded to a report of a juvenile copperhead on Collins St on Monday, not far from the Royal Hobart Hospital.

Chris Daly from Reptile Rescue Incorporated caught this copperhead snake in Collins Street, Hobart on Monday, February 1, 2021. Photo: Supplied

He said it was unusual to see a snake in the Hobart CBD, describing Kingston, Blackmans Bay, Margate, Tranmere, Howrah and Lauderdale as common spots for sightings.

They had responded to four in Lauderdale alone for the day by mid-Tuesday afternoon.

Tas Reptilia owner and Reptile Rescue Chair Chris Daly with a Tiger Snake rescued at Granton. Picture: Chris Kidd

But Mr Daly said it was common to have this number of call-outs this time of year.

"People seem to think that we're having snakes in plague proportions, but it's exactly the same as the season usually works out,'' he said.

"With social media, people are just more aware of it."

This tiger snake was captured on Roslyn Avenue in Burnie on Monday afternoon. Photo: North West Snake Catchers.

Mr Daly said the service had more than 60 volunteers, but most of them worked daytime hours, meaning they had about a dozen statewide they could use all day, every day.

Scott Smith from North West Snake Catchers called to remove a snake that found its way inside a car at Meunna Tuesday morning.

"I reckon the mechanics at Toyota are probably glad we got this tiger out from under the bonnet before the car heads in for a service this week," he said.

This snake was found in someone's car in Meunna on Tuesday morning. Photo: North West Snake Catchers.

Tiger snakes have been out in force in the north-west, with the snake catcher finding them in sheds, busy suburban streets and even a pair of slippers.

Mr Smith was called to pick up "a thumper of a tiger" along Roslyn Ave in Burnie Sunday afternoon.

Tiger Snake rescued at Granton. Picture: Chris Kidd

WHAT TO DO

Those who do spot a snake are encouraged to call a snake catcher immediately and keep an eye on it until their arrival.

Snake catchers advise people not to attempt to catch or kill the snake themselves.

"There are about seven or eight bites a years in Tasmania and most of them are those that are trying to kill or catch them,'' snake catcher Chris Daly said.

"You should leave it up to the professionals."

Snake catchers also advise residents to leave containers full of water on the external boundaries of their property in an attempt to prevent snakes entering.

If you need help or advice regarding a snake, contact Chris Daly on 0499116690

Originally published as SLITHERY SURPRISE: The odd spots Tassie's snakes are found