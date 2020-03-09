Sloman takes out Mooloolaba Mile, not giving up on Olympics

SWIMMING: Newly crowned Mooloolaba Mile champion Nick Sloman says he hasn't given up hope of an Olympic berth despite missing out for Tokyo in the open water ranks.

The 22-year-old Noosa athlete stormed to success (15mins02secs) over defending champion Hayden Cotter (15mins24secs) in the Mooloolaba Swim Festival's 1.6km blue-ribbon event on Sunday.

It was a pleasing result for Sloman, who is still licking his wounds after missing his shot at a spot in the Australian Olympic open water team following a 25th-place finish in the Fina Open Water Marathon World Series race in Doha last month.

"Coming back here and getting a little win helps to build the confidence back up especially over Hayden. He's one of the best in Australia and he managed to qualify (for the next stage) over in Doha, so all credit to him," Sloman said.

"I wanted to really take it out and show Hayden what I've got so I pretty much went bang from the gun and the strategy worked and I managed to get the win."

Mooloolaba Mile's top three: Hayden Cotter (2nd), Nick Sloman (1st) and Bill Thorley (3rd) after the race on Sunday. Photo: Tom Threadingham

While he's missed out on Tokyo in the open water ranks, Sloman hasn't given up his hunt for a place at the Olympics yet.

"I've still got pool trials in June so I'll be trying to make the 1500m there," he said.

"It's the top two Australians and 14.55mins is the qualifying time. I'm just a little off that with 15.05mins being my best time. So, it's definitely in the realm of possibility but I've still got a lot of work to do and hopefully I can still book my spot for Tokyo."

"I've always got that little bit of hope left and even if I don't make it I'll be trying to make (Paris Olympics in 2024) so it's still early days in my career and hopefully I can just build on these results and be world champion one day."

Meanwhile, in the women's Mooloolaba Mile race, Kawana Waters swimmer Madisyn Armstrong (17mins08secs) claimed top honours ahead of defending champion Ebony Blackstone (17mins18secs).

