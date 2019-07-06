Slow-cooked is on the menu this winter

POPULAR: Mr Jones and Me's Luisa Cella with two new dishes from their winter menu.

POPULAR: Mr Jones and Me's Luisa Cella with two new dishes from their winter menu. Caitlin Zerafa

SLOW-cooked meats are the pick of the season for the new dishes at Noosa's popular Mr Jones and Me restaurant.

Think slow cooked lamb or pork served in a fresh salad or a hearty lamb shank or wagyu steak and your mouth is probably already watering.

Head chef Marcus Denby came on board six months ago, and without changing what is already a popular menu, he has added a few new dishes sure to become house favourites.

"For the winter we've got a lamb shank. It's been braised for 24 hours and is served with red wine jus and spices," Mr Denby said.

"We've also got a slow cooked lamb salad."

The salad is served with a house-made tzatziki, mint cucumber, beetroot and roasted almonds.

"That has been a good seller at the moment," Mr Denby said.

MR JONES AND ME: The new warm lamb salad with mint, cucumber, house-made tzatziki, beetroot and roasted almonds. Caitlin Zerafa

To keep with the slow cooked theme, they also have a pork noodle salad available only at lunch.

"We cook the pork belly in a master stock; it has an Asian influence."

The pork skin is then made crispy and served with Asian noodles and a soy, ginger and honey sauce.

While the salads are fresh, the meats create that warm winter food feeling.

New winter menu items. Caitlin Zerafa

"We've done a few slow cooked dishes for over winter to keep in hearty," Mr Denby said.

Another on-trend menu item this season is waygu steak with onion rings and Mr Jones and Me have included a classy take on the classic steak and chips for their menu.

"The wagyu has a marble score of seven and it comes up beautifully on the grill."

"It's a good flavoursome steak dish."

MR JONES AND ME: New menu item, 300gm Wagyu with chips salad and onion rings. Caitlin Zerafa

The winter menu contains all the favourites local Mr Jones and Me customers have come to love, including the popular eye fillet steak.

"We've changed little bits to keep it fresh. The trusty favourites are always there."

To make a reservation call 54741394.