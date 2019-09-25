Slow down and enjoy the view

THIS morning on my regular walk in the National Park I was knocked down by a fast runner when I was walking out near Hells Gates.

Although I am not certain, I am pretty sure the runner was a visitor to Noosa.

It seems to me that visitors to Noosa have a “to-do list “ and one of the items is to run flat out to Hells Gates and back to the carpark.

To complete this list, everything is done with little regard for others and with little concern or respect for the surroundings.

Visitors are attracted to the ocean track, which gives great opportunity to witness passing sea life including whales and dolphins, and the marked increase in foot traffic is evidence of the successful marketing of this wonderful asset.

However, the path beyond Dolphin Point is much narrower, unsealed and has no protection on the lower side, which makes it relatively unsafe.

There are a number of signs that say it is a “walking track “ but apparently our visitors don’t see a need to heed such instructions.

I was fortunate that some local people accompanied me back to Hastings Street to ensure my safety.

Julia Gamble, Noosa Heads