SLOW DOWN: New road speeds coming

Cooroy speed limits are about to change to slower, so slow down.

COOROY motorists will need to put the brakes on from next week.

New speed limits will be introduced along a number of streets in Cooroy after concerns were raised by the community.

The speed limit will be lowered from 60km/h to 50km/h along Myall and Elm streets between Crystal St and Pearl St, as well as on Diamond St between Elm St and Kauri St.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said in response to community concerns, the local Speed Management Committee – made up of police, council and TMR – conducted a review of local speed limits.

“The review process considered a range of factors such as road function, roadside environment, road construction standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history,” Mr Bailey said.

“It adds to more than $900 million being invested in road safety across the state, and this week’s announcement of $9.5 million for a new Cooroy-Noosa Rd and Beckmans Rd roundabout to improve safety and travel times for drivers between Cooroy and Tewantin.”

The new speed limits will be installed from next week.

For more information, contact TMR North Coast on 5451 7055 or email northcoast@tmr.qld.gov.au