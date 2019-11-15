Slow down: new speed limit on hinterland road stretches

LOOK OUT: Speed limit changes are coming to Pomona Kin Kin Road.

TWO sections of Pomona Kin Kin Road will be reduced from 90km/h to 80km/h and 100km/h to 80km/h respectively to improve safety for motorists and address ongoing concerns of residents.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has advised the 90km/h speed limit would be reduced to 80km/h northbound from Pomona through to the start of the 60km/h limit near Upper Pinbarren Creek Road, which will assist in creating safer crossing of the bridges, including Six Mile Bridge#7.

The existing 100km/h speed limit will also be reduced to 80km/h from Williams Road to the start of the 60km/h zone on approach to Kin Kin

Two formal speed limit reviews were undertaken in response to ongoing community concerns raised about safety.

The review process considers a range of factors such as road function, roadside environment, design standards, prevailing traffic speeds and crash history.

The speed limit change was endorsed by the Noosa Speed Management Committee, which includes representatives from Queensland Police Service, Noosa Shire Council and TMR.

Works will start on Monday November 18, with the new speed limit implemented by the end of this month.

Residents and visitors should look out for the new signed speed limits once they are introduced and to always drive to the conditions.