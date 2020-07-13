Menu
Noosa drivers have to slow down at school speed zones from this morning.
SLOW DOWN: Schools speed zones are back in force

Peter Gardiner
13th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
NOOSA’s leadfooted drivers are being warned to back off as school speed zones are in effect again from today, as the RACQ revealed thousands of speeding fines have been issued in our local police region in recent years.

RACQ’s Renee Smith said over 2018-19 there have been 6263 school speeding infringements issued in the Central Region which takes in the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Mackay and Rockhampton.

Statewide almost 40,000 fines had been handed out for speeding through school zones over the two-year period.

Ms Smith said of those fined, more than 23,000 were exceeding the limit by 13km/h or more.

She is reminding local drivers to keep to 40km/h on weekdays between 7-9am and 2-4pm, or as signed.

“Reduced speed limits are put in place at schools for the safety of children and adults alike,” Ms Smith said.

“Roads around schools are always high-risk and busy areas, with students walking and riding or being dropped off and picked up by their parents.

“So, it’s incredibly disappointing to see such a high number of drivers risking lives by going too fast near schools,” she said.

Ms Smith said children can be unpredictable and lack the spatial awareness adults have.

“So it’s crucial motorists slow down, are alert and ready for anything,” she said.

“There’s really no excuse for speeding through school zones and police will be out checking speeds, so don’t risk a fine or worse, a crash,” she said.

Number of speeding fines by regions:

Brisbane (Brisbane, Redlands, Pine Rivers) 14,420

Central (Bundaberg, Gympie, Gladstone, Sunshine Coast, Mackay, Rockhampton)

6263

Northern (Cairns, Townsville, Mt Isa, Cassowary Coast, Tablelands) 2363

South Eastern (Gold Coast, Logan) 7263

Southern (Darling Downs, Ipswich, Moreton Bay, Charleville, Dalby-Burnett, Longreach, Roma) 8570

